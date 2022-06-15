Reby Hardy Posts Response To Fan Accusation Of Her And Matt Hardy Being "Enablers" Toward Jeff Hardy

Following a fan accusing Reby and Matt Hardy of being "enablers' toward Jeff Hardy, Reby Hardy took to TikTok to respond.

“Oh, so you were there when I booked the event, right? And when I told the promoters to make sure there was no alcohol there and he was not served alcohol? You were there? And you were there when I was trying to make sure all night through the handlers that that was not happening? You were there when we walked into his hotel room that night, right? You were there. You know, because you were there? Oh, you weren’t there.”

“Short of having him sleep in between me and Matt, there’s really not much more I could have personally done. I make it a point to never speak on his behalf. That’s not my place, I don’t want to do that, he doesn’t want me doing that. But what we’re gonna make perfectly clear is that I’m not responsible for the actions of a fully grown man.” She added in on-screen text, “Neither Is Matt”

“People seem to forget I’ve been through this before with Matt. “A lot of it is very triggering for me. And I’m gonna deal with it how I deal with it. And a lot of that is stupid humor. If you don’t like my stuff, you can unfollow. And if you’re not following, block me. And I won’t come up on your For You Page.”

The text on-screen at the end of the video says, “Please stop asking about Jeff, I will not be speaking another word on it.”