Sami Zayn Talks The Evolution Of His Character, WWE's Creative Process

During the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sami Zayn spoke about the evolution of his character in WWE.

“One of the things I really like about the character stuff I’ve been doing for a while is it’s all kind of transitioned seamlessly into the next phase. If you go back, I come back from injury in 2018 or 2019, I start losing. Then I do this thing where I say I’m gonna make it about somebody else and become Shinsuke Nakamura’s manager or whatever. That transitions into this thing as the great liberator, then I win the Intercontinental title and that gets taken away from me. I come back and win, and I lose and claim it was a conspiracy. Then I go down this crazy conspiracy rabbit hole. Each part of the character made sense because of the previous thing that happened. It’s not like, ‘Hey, I’m doing a new thing, and here it is. Sami Zayn acts like this now or talks like this now.’ Why is he acting this way all of a sudden? It’s less about the past and more about forward. What’s the next step from here? What’s the next step for the character logically? That way it’s adding onto the layers that are already there.”

