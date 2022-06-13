WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Seemingly Pulled From AEW Dynamite Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

We reported earlier, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida on a number of charges including a DUI. In an update, it appears Hardy has now been pulled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Hardy was due to team with his brother Matt against The Young Bucks in a Ladder match.

The match was not included in AEW’s preview for the broadcast on Twitter:

- Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho (Hair vs. Hair match)
- Wardlow vs. Plaintiffs (20-on-1 Class Action Handicap Match)
- Ethan Page vs. Miro (All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match)

Read more on this story:

AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday in Volusia County, Florida. Hardy was taken by police jail at 12:45 am, on charges of Driving Wh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 13, 2022 02:36PM


Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #dynamite

