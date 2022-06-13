Jeff Hardy Seemingly Pulled From AEW Dynamite Lineup

We reported earlier, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida on a number of charges including a DUI. In an update, it appears Hardy has now been pulled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Hardy was due to team with his brother Matt against The Young Bucks in a Ladder match.
The match was not included in AEW’s preview for the broadcast on Twitter:
- Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho (Hair vs. Hair match)
- Wardlow vs. Plaintiffs (20-on-1 Class Action Handicap Match)
- Ethan Page vs. Miro (All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match)
#AEWDynamite: #RoadRager THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2022
- #HAIRvsHAIR: @Ortiz_Powerful v @IAmJericho
- 20-On-1 #ClassAction Handicap Elimination Match: the Plaintiffs v @realwardlow
- All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier: @OfficialEGO v @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/OBgvPXwVjW
⚡ AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested
AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday in Volusia County, Florida. Hardy was taken by police jail at 12:45 am, on charges of Driving Wh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 13, 2022 02:36PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com