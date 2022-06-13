Jeff Hardy Seemingly Pulled From AEW Dynamite Lineup

We reported earlier, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida on a number of charges including a DUI. In an update, it appears Hardy has now been pulled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Hardy was due to team with his brother Matt against The Young Bucks in a Ladder match.

The match was not included in AEW’s preview for the broadcast on Twitter:

- Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho (Hair vs. Hair match)

- Wardlow vs. Plaintiffs (20-on-1 Class Action Handicap Match)

- Ethan Page vs. Miro (All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match)

