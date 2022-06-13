AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday in Volusia County, Florida.

Hardy was taken by police jail at 12:45 am, on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. The record of arrest was released by Volusia County jail.

Hardy is reportedly still incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The AEW star is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing on June 14 at 1:30 pm.

Hardy is due to compete in the Triple Threat Ladder Match with his brother Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW has not commented on Hardy's arrest at this time.

Comment below with your thoughts on this breaking story...