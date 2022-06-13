WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday in Volusia County, Florida.

Hardy was taken by police jail at 12:45 am, on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. The record of arrest was released by Volusia County jail.

Hardy is reportedly still incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The AEW star is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing on June 14 at 1:30 pm.

Hardy is due to compete in the Triple Threat Ladder Match with his brother Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW has not commented on Hardy's arrest at this time.

Tags: #aew #wwe #jeff hardy

