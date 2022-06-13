WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops For June 10 Episode

The June 10 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a decline in viewership. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 1.914 million, which is down from 1.939 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key18-49 demographic, saw the show score a 0.44 rating, down from the 0.47 rating a week ago.

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):

1,914,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.44



AEW Rampage on TNT (10-11pm):

476,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.16

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/JnuURzKHWu — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 13, 2022

Read more WWE news: