WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops For June 10 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

The June 10 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a decline in viewership. The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 1.914 million, which is down from 1.939 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key18-49 demographic, saw the show score a 0.44 rating, down from the 0.47 rating a week ago.

