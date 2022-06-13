Theory Has Spoken To Vince McMahon About Wanting To Be The Face Of WWE

Theory was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he was asked if he believes he could be the top star in WWE.

"I think so. I don't know what that level is because I'm on my way up and slowly starting to see how different things are and is a lot of evolution for Theory as a character and me, in my life, being ready for that. The way things are going, I feel I'm at a steady pace, but at the same time, there are some things that happen that put you on a new level. Honestly, I try not to get in my head too much because, at the end of the day, these are big accomplishments and this is the WWE. This is what I dreamed of my whole life. At the end of the day, I know myself and I know my work ethic and I plan to only get better. I want to give this everything I've got and I don't want to hold anything back. I also want to enjoy every single moment, I'm not in a hurry. I want to enjoy the process because you only get one shot at this, one shot at life. For me, that sounds awesome. To be fair, I've envisioned myself being the guy and that's a huge step to take. I'm on my way, for sure. Right now, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. My ears are open, my mouth is shut, I'm going to keep going."

On if Theory has discussed being the face of the company with Vince McMahon: