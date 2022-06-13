WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Praises WWE For Hiring Jeff Jarrett As Senior Vice President Of Live Events

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about WWE rehiring Jeff Jarrett in a new role.

“Jeff Jarrett has been named – and rightfully so – and this is probably the most brilliant thing that they’ve done in a long time, Jeff Jarrett has been named the Senior Vice President of Live Events.”

“He is in charge now of promoting – and live events, folks, remember that takes into account the television tapings also because TV tapings are live events in the place that they’re happening. Who better, who else in the world today has not only still the passion for it and the love for it, but the knowledge of it to be able to promote live wrestling events.”

“With Jeff, who has more experience probably anybody [else], not only the companies he started but growing up in the business and all the other things that he’s into because he’s got that drive, whether it be the minor league baseball or whatever the f*ck. He talks to people, he finds ways to put sh*t together. If he can assemble his own team or whip some of them into shape, I would suggest to you that, regardless of whether the sh*t product gets any better or not, they’ll have a lot more people in the buildings.”

WWE Careers Announces New Team Members, Including Jeffrey Jarrett

WWE Careers official Twitter account posted a video announcing new additions to the team. They are: * William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analy [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 11, 2022 08:08PM

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett #jim cornette

