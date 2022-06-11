WWE Careers Announces New Team Members, Including Jeffrey Jarrett

WWE Careers official Twitter account posted a video announcing new additions to the team.
They are:
* William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analytics (DTC)
* Eli Hutton: Analyst, Advertising Analytics
* Rena Persaud: Administrative Assistant
* AJ Dicarlo: Senior Director, Product Design
* Kalina Teller: Project Manager
* Holly Mitchell: Senior Producer
* Rohit Bhandari: Manager, Global Strategy
* Jeffrey Jarrett: Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking
* Gregory Miller: Associate Content Producer
* Suzette Ramirez-Carr: Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
Congratulations to our May new hires and welcome to WWE!#WhereChampionsWork pic.twitter.com/fG3ydx3zWT— WWE Careers (@WWECareers) June 10, 2022
