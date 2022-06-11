WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Careers Announces New Team Members, Including Jeffrey Jarrett

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 11, 2022

WWE Careers official Twitter account posted a video announcing new additions to the team.

They are:

* William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analytics (DTC)

* Eli Hutton: Analyst, Advertising Analytics

* Rena Persaud: Administrative Assistant

* AJ Dicarlo: Senior Director, Product Design

* Kalina Teller: Project Manager

* Holly Mitchell: Senior Producer

* Rohit Bhandari: Manager, Global Strategy

* Jeffrey Jarrett: Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking

* Gregory Miller: Associate Content Producer

* Suzette Ramirez-Carr: Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer


Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett

