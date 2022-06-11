WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Reveals Subject For His New Book

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

AEW star recently joined the Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T, during which he discussed his upcoming fourth book, revealing that he is working on a self-help book. Jericho has released three previous books. Here is what he said about his new book:

“When they were asking me, ‘Do you want to do another book?’, I was like, ‘Yes, but it needs to be something different.’ I had all of these interesting dreams where I wanted to be in a band or I wanted to be a wrestler, and so many people told me that you can’t do it. Yet, here I am doing it.

“So I’m kind of giving you this little bit of a self-help book detailing the steps of what you need to do to achieve your goals in life through the eyes of Chris Jericho. That’s the basic concept of it.”

