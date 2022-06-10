MVP Responds To Report Of Confrontation With Chris Jericho

Shortly after the news broke this morning that AEW star Chirs Jericho and WWE Superstar MVP were recently involved in a verbal confrontation in a hotel in Texas, MVP took to Twitter to call out the reports tweeting, "Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong," MVP tweeted. "Gotta love the dirt sheets."

MVP did not provide any details as to what part of Dave Meltzer’s report was wrong.

Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets. 😏 — MVP (@The305MVP) June 10, 2022

Read more on this story: