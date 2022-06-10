WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MVP Responds To Report Of Confrontation With Chris Jericho

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

Shortly after the news broke this morning that AEW star Chirs Jericho and WWE Superstar MVP were recently involved in a verbal confrontation in a hotel in Texas, MVP took to Twitter to call out the reports tweeting, "Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong," MVP tweeted. "Gotta love the dirt sheets."

MVP did not provide any details as to what part of Dave Meltzer’s report was wrong.

