AEW Star Chris Jericho And WWE Superstar MVP Recently Involved In A Verbal Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

There was reportedly a verbal confrontation at a hotel recently between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Superstar MVP.

Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that Jericho and MVP had a falling out a couple of years ago and following the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Houston there was a "confrontation" in the early hours of the morning were the wrestlers were staying.

Meltzer noted that "nothing bad happened" but it was a "tense situation" when MVP turned up. Meltzer noted that people thought MVP was joking around "until it became clear he wasn’t kidding".

Jericho reportedly told MVP that he "doesn’t fight jobbers" departing in an elevator, and MVP was “screaming about it in the lobby”.

Source: f4wonline.com
