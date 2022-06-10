Will Ospreay & Aussie Open To Debut In Ring, Jake Hager, Eddie Kingston And More In Action On Tonight's AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Rampage which will feature the AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. Check out the announced lineup below:

- Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Trent Beretta

- Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

- Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in action

- Interview with Hook Hausen

- Interview with Britt Baker

