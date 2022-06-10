WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay & Aussie Open To Debut In Ring, Jake Hager, Eddie Kingston And More In Action On Tonight's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Rampage which will feature the AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. Check out the announced lineup below:

- Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. FTR & Trent Beretta
- Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston
- Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in action
- Interview with Hook Hausen
- Interview with Britt Baker

Read this week's AEW Rampage Spoilers:

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results (6/10/2022)

AEW held a taping for Friday night's episode of Rampage. The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of PWInsider: - Taz, Excalibur and Chris [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 09, 2022 06:43AM

 

