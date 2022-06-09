SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results (6/10/2022)

AEW held a taping for Friday night's episode of Rampage.

The spoilers are as follows, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho were the announcers.

- Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager.

- Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She said that she was distracted by Toni Storm this past week and as much as she misses the AEW Women's World Championship, it is missing her more.

- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh def. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett. This was Satnam Singh's official AEW in-ring debut. Jay Lethal hit the Lethal Injection for the win. Satnam Singh hit a high cross-body block on both opponent at one point and hit a rude twisting Razor's Edge after the match.

- Lexy Nair interviewed Hookhausen (HOOK and Danhausen). They bought new cars after winning at the Double Or Nothing PPV, but HOOK said nothing.

- Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet. After the match, Kiera Hogan and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill attacked Kris Statlander, but Anna Jay made the save. Athena then tried to make her way down to the ring, but she was held back by AEW officials.

- Mark Henry then interviewed the competitors for the main event.

- ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Trent Beretta def. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher).

After last night's AEW Rampage tapings, AEW President Tony Khan made his way out and put FTR over. He said how great would it be to bring ROH back to PPV this summer. Tony Khan then introduced Hookhausen (HOOK and Danhausen). The AEW President then thanked the crowd in the arena for being one of the best they have had since the advent of AEW and he then said goodnight to the fans.

Tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage is set to take place at 10PM ET on TNT.