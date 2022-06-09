WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Not Expected To Make WWE SmackDown Return This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently married in a lavish wedding in Mexico. Both Flair and El Idolo took time off from their respective promotions for their marriage and just this past Wednesday Andrade made a surprise return as the joker entrant for the battle royal match which opened Dynamite.

However, despite Andrade returning to AEW television this week, this is not a sign that Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well according. PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair is not expected to return to tomorrow’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and she isn’t scheduled to appear at the show which is being held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #charlotte flair

