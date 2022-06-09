The Latest News On Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was released by WWE back on July 31, 2021, and many at the time were very shocked and surprised by the decision to let Wyatt go given he was one of the top names in the company, holding a lot of respect backstage, and also a top seller of merchandise.

In an update on why Wyatt had been let go, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio explained Wyatt had health issues keeping him out of action:

“He was not fired having to do with his gimmick. He was fired having to do with things I probably shouldn’t talk about so I’m not going to start a can of worms. But it’s got nothing to do with that. He had health issues also as far as being kept out of action and everything like that, it was just one of those things.”

Meltzer then went on to note that those who feuded with Wyatt didn't come off of the feuds very well, and most were destroyed:

“The argument against him was that with the exception of Daniel Bryan, pretty much everybody he worked with got destroyed by him and was left for shit and had to rebuild and had to turn heel. Granted Miz turning heel probably was gonna happen anyways because he wasn’t that great a babyface. Seth turning heel because they absolutely destroyed him as a babyface, thats absolutely due to the Bray Wyatt thing and the booking of the Bray Wyatt thing so you know, there was the argument he was more harm than good, other than the fact he sold a lot of merchandise.”

Meltzer confirmed the widely reported news that Wyatt was earning a considerable amount, with only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on a larger salary:

“They obviously felt pretty highly of him considering they signed him to a contract for almost 4 million dollars a year. He was, Reigns, Lesnar, I think he was 3rd highest paid in the company at the time. Maybe 4th, 3rd or 4th…I think 3rd actually”

Ultimately it was all of these factors that led to his release, with the company feeling they were not getting a return on their $4 million investment.

