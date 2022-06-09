Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Following His Removal From Money In The Bank PPV

As we previously reported, Roman Reigns is now no longer schudled to appear at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2.

In an update from Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns isn’t scheduled to wrestle again until SummerSlam 2022 on July 30, although he could have a TV match before then. The current plan is for Reigns to wrestle Randy Orton at Summerslam.