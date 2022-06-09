WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Following His Removal From Money In The Bank PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

As we previously reported, Roman Reigns is now no longer schudled to appear at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2. 

In an update from Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns isn’t scheduled to wrestle again until SummerSlam 2022 on July 30, although he could have a TV match before then. The current plan is for Reigns to wrestle Randy Orton at Summerslam.

WWE did have plans for Reigns vs. Riddle at Money in the Bank although it will not take place then it will likely take place on television.

