Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Following His Removal From Money In The Bank PPV

As we previously reported, Roman Reigns is now no longer schudled to appear at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2.
In an update from Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns isn’t scheduled to wrestle again until SummerSlam 2022 on July 30, although he could have a TV match before then. The current plan is for Reigns to wrestle Randy Orton at Summerslam.
⚡ WWE Provides Update On Edge Following Judgement Day Attack
WWE announced on today’s The Bump episode that Edge has "suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture" which is the result of being [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 04:28PM
