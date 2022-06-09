WWE NXT UK Star Engaged To Marry

Xia Brookside, the daughter of WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside has accepted the proposal of her boyfriend. The WWE NXT UK star revealed the news on Twitter that she is engaged to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom.
WNS sends our congratulations to the happy couple.
We’re engaged 💍 @SeanKustom pic.twitter.com/G5GomovBsb— Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrooksideWWE) June 9, 2022
