WWE NXT UK Star Engaged To Marry

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

Xia Brookside, the daughter of WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside has accepted the proposal of her boyfriend. The WWE NXT UK star revealed the news on Twitter that she is engaged to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom.

WNS sends our congratulations to the happy couple.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2022 11:26AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt uk #xia brookside #sean kustom

