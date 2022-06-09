WWE NXT 2.0 TV SPOILERS For The Next Two Weeks

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped two episodes of NXT 2.0 Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider:

June 14th

- NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to retain the titles.

- There was a promo backstage with Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade talking about their match with Toxic Attraction.

- Fallon Henley (with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) defeated Tiffany Stratton.

- There was a promo backstage with Bron Breakker where Duke Hudson confronted him and mentioned how he has a win over Bron. He challenged Bron for the NXT Title. Bron accepted.

- Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn.

- The Dyad (with Joe Gacy) defeated Javier Bernal and Dante Chen. Post-match, Joe Gacy cut a promo.

- Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, Two Dimes, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde did a promo. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupted it. D’Angelo challenging Hayes for the NXT North American Championship was set up for the following week.

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson. Post-match, Cameron Grimes came out and issued a challenge for the NXT Title at The Great American Bash special on July 5th. Grimes cut a promo on Bron discussing how Bron has been given more than Grimes has.

- Giovanni Vinci (the former Fabian Aichner) defeated Guru Raaj.

- There was a backstage promo with Solo Sikoa that Grayson Waller interrupted.

- Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Two Dimes and Stacks

- Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell defeated Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.). During it, there was an injury scare as Cora hit Gigi with a cannonball senton and went to pick up Gigi who did not get up before Cora quickly picked her up. Gigi was helped to the back. She came back out for an in-ring promo later in the show so she is seemingly fine.

June 21

- Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa.

- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

- Wes Lee came out for a promo where he discussed the hardships of the last couple months. Trick Williams interrupted and the two of them got into words.

- Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (w/Stacks and Two Dimes.)

- Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe (with Malik Blade).

- Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen. Post-match, Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs came to check on Brooks in the ring while Robert Stone and Sofia Cromwell joined Von Wagner near the entrance stage.

- Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend by DQ when Lash used Alba’s bat.

- Toxic Attraction called the win from last week a fluke in an in-ring promo. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez interrupted. They wanted to challenge for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance interrupted and a brawl broke out.

- NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Tony D’Angelo (with Stacks, Two Dimes, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) to retain the title. Post-match, Tony, Stacks and Two Dimes stared down Santos, Joaquin, and Cruz.