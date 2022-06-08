WWE Could Be About To Release More Talent Soon

For what it's worth, during the latest Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show, Bryan Alvarez reported on the new policy in which young WWE developmental stars are given 6 months to show company officials improvements or they could face being released, noting those talents who were signed six months ago could be up for release shortly:

“Every six months, they evaluate you, and if you aren’t getting better then [you’re] done for and apparently they’ve made some evaluations including some names you would know. So we might get some changes coming to NXT 2.0….not a cancellation, some people might be canceled.”

