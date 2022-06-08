WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Could Be About To Release More Talent Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

For what it's worth, during the latest Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show, Bryan Alvarez reported on the new policy in which young WWE developmental stars are given 6 months to show company officials improvements or they could face being released, noting those talents who were signed six months ago could be up for release shortly:

“Every six months, they evaluate you, and if you aren’t getting better then [you’re] done for and apparently they’ve made some evaluations including some names you would know. So we might get some changes coming to NXT 2.0….not a cancellation, some people might be canceled.”

WWE Has A New 90 Day Progress Target For Talent In NXT

WWE has a new development target for their newly signed talent to meet or they may find themselves reported or released, according to Dave M [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 02, 2022 05:15PM


