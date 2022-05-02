WWE Has A New 90 Day Progress Target For Talent In NXT

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Star Possibly Gone From Company Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract with the company has expired and will not be renewed.[...]
John Cena Is Entering The World Of Cocktails John Cena is heading into the world of cocktails. A report from Bloomberg reveals the veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne. Cena will be jo[...]
May 02 - WWE has a new development target for their newly signed talent to meet or they may find themselves reported or released, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The company now re[...]
May 02 - Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. Fightful Select reveals the NXT 2.0 star has asked WWE management "multiple times" over the last several months to allow him to depart but they hav[...]
May 02 - Alberto El Patron, formally Del Rio of WWE has announced that his ex-wife, the mother of his children has sadly passed away aged 39. A few days ago Alberto put out a plea asking for blood donations. [...]
May 02 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash which takes place on Saturday. WWE has not announc[...]
May 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one-man show. Che[...]
Update On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Feud On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode. The brawl resulted in a six-man tag being set for[...]
May 02 - Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no contr[...]
May 02 - Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" [...]
May 02 - On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. At one point he discussed th[...]
May 02 - WWE Superstar Gunther was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling during which they asked him about Heavyweight Boxing Star Tyson Fury. Gunther revealed he is not a big boxing fan, though if Fury[...]
May 02 - Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being very well received backstage in WWE with many hoping she will be a future star on the main roster. Lyons only made her WWE NXT 2.0 in February but has gone over well[...]
May 02 - - As recently reported Lisa Rennie confirmed in a post on Instagram that she and Riddle had divorced in the last month or so after Riddle admitted to an affair. On social media, Riddle’s friend [...]
May 02 - On Sunday, AEW taped many matches at Universal Studios for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, and the results can be read below courtesy of F4WOnline: SESSION ONE: - John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth- Sh[...]
May 02 - The match card for tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation has been announced. The show will air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube channel: - Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger - Max Caster vs. Zack Clay[...]
May 02 - - Rhea Ripley is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy in WWE). Ripley confirmed the news when a fan asked what Buddy has that she doesn’t and Ripley responded "Me." - WWE released NXT s[...]
May 01 - During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey spoke about dealing with his alcohol addiction. “Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So[...]
May 01 - AEW star Keith Lee has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is "Essence of Excellence." Below are is the filing use for the trademark: Hats; Sh[...]
May 01 - The results from the WWE Live event in Leipzig Germany are now available courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com. - Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title - Charlotte Flair defeated [...]
May 01 - Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check out who below: RAW: - The Randy Orton celebration and eight-man tag, were produced by Jamie Nobl[...]
May 01 - AEW posted the following on Twitter: "#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenterin Chicago on Sunday June 26! Ticket[...]