WWE Provides Update On Edge Following Judgement Day Attack

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

WWE Provides Update On Edge Following Judgement Day Attack

WWE announced on today’s The Bump episode that Edge has "suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture" which is the result of being kicked out of The Judgment group he formed as Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor attacked him on Monday's RAW. This is of course a storyline injury.

We reported previously that WWE internally moved Edge to the babyface roster following the attack angle, and he wasn't on board with future plans for the group.

