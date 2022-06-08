WWE Provides Update On Edge Following Judgement Day Attack

WWE announced on today’s The Bump episode that Edge has "suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture" which is the result of being kicked out of The Judgment group he formed as Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor attacked him on Monday's RAW. This is of course a storyline injury.
We reported previously that WWE internally moved Edge to the babyface roster following the attack angle, and he wasn't on board with future plans for the group.
UPDATE: Due to the attack by #TheJudgmentDay on #WWERaw, @EdgeRatedR suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture.— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2022
🎥: @WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5DCcRpPdWd
⚡ WWE Wanted The Judgement Day To Have Supernatural Powers
There is a new report out of Fightful Select about the segment that went down this past Monday on WWE RAW, in which Judgement Day simultaneo [...]
