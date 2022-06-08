WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Wanted The Judgement Day To Have Supernatural Powers

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 08, 2022

There is a new report out of Fightful Select about the segment that went down this past Monday on WWE RAW, in which Judgement Day simultaneously recruited Finn Balor and betrayed Edge was a reactionary measure to quickly transition Edge into a babyface role was to replace Cody Rhodes, who is going to be out of action for approximately 6 months due to his pectoral tear.

The report also states that WWE wanted to take the faction in a more "supernatural" direction, but it was opposed by Edge. The report also states that the call to recruit Balor into the group was made about a week in advance. However, there were no plans to remove Edge from the group.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #damian priest #finn balor #rhea ripley

