WWE Wanted The Judgement Day To Have Supernatural Powers

There is a new report out of Fightful Select about the segment that went down this past Monday on WWE RAW, in which Judgement Day simultaneously recruited Finn Balor and betrayed Edge was a reactionary measure to quickly transition Edge into a babyface role was to replace Cody Rhodes, who is going to be out of action for approximately 6 months due to his pectoral tear.

The report also states that WWE wanted to take the faction in a more "supernatural" direction, but it was opposed by Edge. The report also states that the call to recruit Balor into the group was made about a week in advance. However, there were no plans to remove Edge from the group.