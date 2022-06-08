WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another WWE Main Roster Superstar Moved To NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

Apollo Crews returned to NXT on Tuesday but he is not the only name returning to the developmental brand. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Crews and Commander Azeez will be part of the NXT roster going forward.

It remains unclear if Crews and Azeez will be partnered like they were on the main roster, but we do know Crews will be making a play for the NXT Championship.

Crews was originally in NXT from October 2014 to 2016.

