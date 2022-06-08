Another WWE Main Roster Superstar Moved To NXT

Apollo Crews returned to NXT on Tuesday but he is not the only name returning to the developmental brand. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Crews and Commander Azeez will be part of the NXT roster going forward.
It remains unclear if Crews and Azeez will be partnered like they were on the main roster, but we do know Crews will be making a play for the NXT Championship.
Crews was originally in NXT from October 2014 to 2016.
