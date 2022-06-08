📸 PHOTO: Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising From Torn Pectoral Muscle Has Got Worse

The official WWE on BT Sport account has shown a new photo that Cody Rhodes revealed on his Instagram story that shows the bruising from his torn pectoral muscle is getting much worse. It has now spread down to his right arm.
Rhodes will have surgery on the injury today in Birmingham, Alabama.
Oh my stars 😳— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 8, 2022
📸 @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/gwiXP5f229
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com