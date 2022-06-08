WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising From Torn Pectoral Muscle Has Got Worse

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

The official WWE on BT Sport account has shown a new photo that Cody Rhodes revealed on his Instagram story that shows the bruising from his torn pectoral muscle is getting much worse. It has now spread down to his right arm.

Rhodes will have surgery on the injury today in Birmingham, Alabama.


