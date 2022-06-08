WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Comments On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2022

During the most recent episode of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed how the company "forced" AJ Styles to leave TNA Wrestling:

“I resigned December 21, 2013. In early December is when the Carter’s put the nail in the coffin for me and Toby (Keith) to acquire majority interest. We knew it was game, set, match. It was not happening. I knew I had to go. I knew Dixie’s position on all of it because of the, for lack of a better word, the financial de-spiral the company was in.”

“AJ’s money was getting cut. They wanted to cut AJ’s money but not dates. He said, ‘If you cut my money, I’m cutting my dates.’ It was not just AJ’s contract. It was everybody’s. He was a complete, utter mess. AJ was so willing to commit to the product that he was willing to re-sign.”

“I found this out later. They said some awful things and had devalued AJ. They basically forced AJ against his will to leave. That’s how committed AJ Styles was to the brand. He was TNA through and through. He had to be essentially forced out.”

— Guy Incognito Jun 08, 2022 06:52AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett #tna #aj styles #hall of fame

