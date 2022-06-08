Raven Had To Have A Therapist Convince Him His Career Was Successful

Raven recently sat down with SOUNDSPHERE, where he was asked if he felt his character in WWE reached it's full potential.

“It would’ve been if I would have made it to the top of WWE but, that was — WWE, I had heat with [Vince] McMahon, long story and so I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company and… so no, I didn’t get to do everything I wanted, but what I did do, I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody’s work any time, anywhere, ever. Whether it’s work rate, whether it’s matches, whether it’s storyline, storyline especially.”

On having to talk to a psychologist:

“You know, I had to spend time on a psychologist’s couch to be happy, to accept the fact that my career was incredibly successful but I felt like it wasn’t a success because I didn’t get the WWF Title, you know what I mean? Because I wasn’t used on — I didn’t need the title but being used on top in WWE but… if anybody else had came to me and said, ‘I’ve had this career’ and it was the same career that I had, I would have said, man, what are you — that’s so stupid. Why are you not satisfied? You should be more than satisfied. But I held myself to a higher standard, you know, to a much higher standard than I held everybody else and I felt like, you know, even though when I got in the business, I thought if I tried it and I’m not successful, I won’t be a failure because I tried. That’s all that matters is to try. To me, that’s all that matters but, then I hold myself to a different standard which I — after spending time on a psychologist’s couch, I learned not to hold myself to a different standard because what it — it’s just arrogant to be honest. It’s just pretentious and arrogant to hold yourself to a higher standard but it’s easy to fall into that trap though. It’s just hard to get out of it.”

