Edge Has Been Internally Moved To WWE's Babyface Roster

It is being reported by PWInsider that following the betrayal of Judgement Day against their former leader Edge on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has now internally been moved to the babyface roster internally.

Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were set to introduce the newest member of Judgement Day, and many fans were confused when Finn Balor walked out. However, it turned out to be an elaborate setup, as Damian Priest clotheslined Edge and the three assaulted Edge as a unit.

Speculation is that Edge was hotshotted into a babyface turn to make up for the absence of Cody Rhodes following his torn pectoral, which he still wrestled through at Hell in a Cell.