WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Edge Has Been Internally Moved To WWE's Babyface Roster

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 07, 2022

Edge Has Been Internally Moved To WWE's Babyface Roster

It is being reported by PWInsider that following the betrayal of Judgement Day against their former leader Edge on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has now internally been moved to the babyface roster internally.

Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were set to introduce the newest member of Judgement Day, and many fans were confused when Finn Balor walked out. However, it turned out to be an elaborate setup, as Damian Priest clotheslined Edge and the three assaulted Edge as a unit.

Speculation is that Edge was hotshotted into a babyface turn to make up for the absence of Cody Rhodes following his torn pectoral, which he still wrestled through at Hell in a Cell.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place

In a shocking moment tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has been betrayed by his own faction Judgement Day. As Finn Balor was teased to [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 06, 2022 10:10PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #edge

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76737/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π