WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place

In a shocking moment tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has been betrayed by his own faction Judgement Day.

As Finn Balor was teased to be the new member of Edge's Judgement Day faction, it turned out to be a swerve as Damian Priest betrayed Edge, laying him out with a clothesline and began the assault.

The newly unified Judgement Day then proceeded to lay Edge out and stand tall over him.