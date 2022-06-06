WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW: Judgement Day Betrays Edge, Finn Balor Takes His Place

In a shocking moment tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Edge has been betrayed by his own faction Judgement Day.

As Finn Balor was teased to be the new member of Edge's Judgement Day faction, it turned out to be a swerve as Damian Priest betrayed Edge, laying him out with a clothesline and began the assault.

The newly unified Judgement Day then proceeded to lay Edge out and stand tall over him.


Tags: #wwe #damian priest #edge #finn balor #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76730/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π