Injury Updates On CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

It is being reported by PWInsider that CM Punk's surgery plans are currently unknown and it's not yet set in stone that Punk will have surgery on his foot. Despite this, the report notes that surgery is believed to be the only option, and that the injury is unlikely to heal properly without it.

The report also states that they have not heard any confirmation on the rumor that Bryan Danielson suffered a concussion during Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing.

On a final note, Adam Cole is reported to be having a few minor issues, which ultimately resulted in him being pulled from AEW Dynamite this week, so he can rest and not further aggravate his injury.

Cole and Danielson are expected to be back by the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV on June 26th, and may even return earlier, but that there isn’t any timetable yet for Punk’s return.

Matt Cardona Suffers Torn Bicep, Reveals Length Of Absence At GCW Event

Matt Cardona arrived on the scene at last night's GCW event and updated the fans on his injury status. Cardona had just dropped the IMPACT [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 06, 2022 01:54AM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #bryan danielson #adam cole

