Matt Cardona Suffers Torn Bicep, Reveals Length Of Absence At GCW Event

Matt Cardona arrived on the scene at last night's GCW event and updated the fans on his injury status.

Cardona had just dropped the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann at a Wrestling Revolver event, and now during last night's GCW C.O.S. event has announced that he will be out of action for at least 3-5 months due to a torn bicep.

Cardona is still scheduled to defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11th in Knoxville, Tennessee.