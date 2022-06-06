WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Suffers Torn Bicep, Reveals Length Of Absence At GCW Event

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

Matt Cardona arrived on the scene at last night's GCW event and updated the fans on his injury status.

Cardona had just dropped the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann at a Wrestling Revolver event, and now during last night's GCW C.O.S. event has announced that he will be out of action for at least 3-5 months due to a torn bicep.

Cardona is still scheduled to defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11th in Knoxville, Tennessee.


Tags: #matt cardona #gcw #nwa

