Updated NWA Alwayz Ready Match Card (10 Confirmed Matches!)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

NWA has added a ton of matches to their Alwayz Ready event, which goes down on June 11th in the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The updated card is as follows:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis (match will be changed due to Cardona’s injury)
* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King
* NWA Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Collection, Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx.
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)
* NWA TV Championship: Tyrus (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Matthew Mims
* NWA National Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova (w/ Taryn Terrell)
* Ricky & Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBD
* Bully Ray to be on commentary
* Samuel Shaw to appear

