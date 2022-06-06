Updated NWA Alwayz Ready Match Card (10 Confirmed Matches!)

NWA has added a ton of matches to their Alwayz Ready event, which goes down on June 11th in the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The updated card is as follows:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis (match will be changed due to Cardona’s injury)
* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King
* NWA Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Collection, Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx.
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)
* NWA TV Championship: Tyrus (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Matthew Mims
* NWA National Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova (w/ Taryn Terrell)
* Ricky & Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBD
* Bully Ray to be on commentary
* Samuel Shaw to appear
⚡ Matt Cardona Suffers Torn Bicep, Reveals Length Of Absence At GCW Event
Matt Cardona arrived on the scene at last night's GCW event and updated the fans on his injury status. Cardona had just dropped the IMPACT [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 06, 2022 01:54AM
