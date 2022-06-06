WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 06, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful Select that following WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes will be undergoing surgery for his pectoral muscle. The date of the surgery is currently unknown.

The timetable for his recovery is currently unknown. Other wrestlers who have undergone similar surgeries have been out for an average of 6 months, so it's likely Cody will be out for quite a while.

The quickest recovery for this type of injury in WWE was John Cena, who was told he would have to be out for a year but came back in 4 months.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Injury To Fans After Hell In A Cell Goes Off The Air

Following his victory over Seth Rollins inside the demonic Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes grabbed the microphone after the show went off the ai [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 05, 2022 11:55PM

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

