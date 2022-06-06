Cody Rhodes Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

It is being reported by Fightful Select that following WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes will be undergoing surgery for his pectoral muscle. The date of the surgery is currently unknown.
The timetable for his recovery is currently unknown. Other wrestlers who have undergone similar surgeries have been out for an average of 6 months, so it's likely Cody will be out for quite a while.
The quickest recovery for this type of injury in WWE was John Cena, who was told he would have to be out for a year but came back in 4 months.
