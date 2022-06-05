WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Addresses Injury To Fans After Hell In A Cell Goes Off The Air

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Cody Rhodes Addresses Injury To Fans After Hell In A Cell Goes Off The Air

Following his victory over Seth Rollins inside the demonic Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes grabbed the microphone after the show went off the air.

He thanked the fans for coming to the show with tears in his eyes, and said he would elaborate more on how bad his injury is tomorrow night on RAW.

He informed the crowd that it was his decision to wrestle hurt, and that nobody in WWE management encouraged him to do it. Rhodes also said nothing will stop him from his goal of becoming WWE Champion.

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Cody Rhodes Slays The Beast Slayer

Cody Rhodes came out for his match against Seth Rollins tonight with a horrible bruise all over his pectoral, stemming from the injury he su [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 05, 2022 11:05PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

