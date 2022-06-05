Cody Rhodes Addresses Injury To Fans After Hell In A Cell Goes Off The Air

Following his victory over Seth Rollins inside the demonic Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes grabbed the microphone after the show went off the air.

He thanked the fans for coming to the show with tears in his eyes, and said he would elaborate more on how bad his injury is tomorrow night on RAW.

He informed the crowd that it was his decision to wrestle hurt, and that nobody in WWE management encouraged him to do it. Rhodes also said nothing will stop him from his goal of becoming WWE Champion.