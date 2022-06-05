WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Cody Rhodes Slays The Beast Slayer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Cody Rhodes came out for his match against Seth Rollins tonight with a horrible bruise all over his pectoral, stemming from the injury he sustained (which you can read more about here.)

Despite some gruesome attacks on the injury, Rhodes was able to defeat Rollins for the third time in a row.


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #seth rollins

