WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Cody Rhodes Slays The Beast Slayer

Cody Rhodes came out for his match against Seth Rollins tonight with a horrible bruise all over his pectoral, stemming from the injury he sustained (which you can read more about here.)
Despite some gruesome attacks on the injury, Rhodes was able to defeat Rollins for the third time in a row.
The performance of a lifetime.@CodyRhodes goes 3-0 against @WWERollins after a spectacular #HIAC match! pic.twitter.com/wrwbarHYFP— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
