Cody Rhodes Injured, Match Pulled From House Show Last Night

It is being reported by both Fightful and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury while training this week. The original report states "the story going around is that Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral."

John Pollock of POST Wrestling has stepped in to assure that the usual response to Meltzer-related headlines doesn't happen, as the report is, in his exact words, "consistent with what we have heard at POST Wrestling."

Rhodes was pulled from Saturday's live event and replaced by Drew McIntyre, but still did a run in on the match.

Rhodes is still being advertised for WWE Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins.