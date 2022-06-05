Kurt Angle Thought King Of The Mountain Match Was "Pretty Stupid", Provides Surgery Update

During the latest edition of his podcast, Kurt Angle provided a health update on himself following his knee surgery.

‘It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. But when I did the surgery, what they found out is they found a screw in my left knee just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee. The screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.”

“I started rehab the next day. I mean, they’re on you. They stay on you and they want you to work through it. The more you do without injuring yourself, the quicker you will heal. So they’ve had me do a lot of rehab ever since I got out of the hospital. So I go to a rehab facility three days a week near my house, and then the other four days, I do five different sessions of rehab on my own. So it’s a long process, but hopefully it will work out. It should and I’m very positive about this.”

“They’re trying to straighten my legs. That was a lot of the problem with my last knees. From all the injuries and everything, they stayed bent. It was wearing on my knees and that’s how I got arthritis in my knees because I couldn’t flex my quad extension fully. My quad was always on fire when I was walking and that put a lot of pressure on my knees. So that’s the reason why I had to have knee surgery because my legs won’t straighten out entirely. That’s what they’re trying to do now is straighten them out.”