WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Underwent Double Knee Replacement Surgery Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter that he underwent double knee replacement surgery today. He tweeted the following:

"Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!"

WNS wishes Kurt Angle all the best in his recovery.

Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #kurt angle
