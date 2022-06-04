Noelle Foley Launches OnlyFans Account

After about a week of hype, Noelle Foley has launched an OnlyFans account.

Describing the upcoming content as "more spicier" than her Instagram, the OnlyFans account is set to feature bikini shoots, lingerie, and cosplays.

Noelle told Mel Magazine that she started the OnlyFans account because she has a lot of medical bills from a concussion she suffered in 2019 and the symptoms still persist. She noted that in 2022 alone, she’s had 80 doctor appointments and they are not covered by insurance. She added that she’s looking into stem cell therapy outside of the United States.

Noelle has over one million Instagram followers.