WWE RAW Superstar Expresses A Desire To Appear In A Movie

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, WWE Superstar Ciampa touched upon the possibility of acting in a movie one day. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:
"I would love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry. Like I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all."
Tommaso Ciampa has long been rumored to be a member of Edge's Judgement Day faction. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were also rumored at one stage and they are now in the group. So there is a good chance we could see Ciampa join the group one day.
