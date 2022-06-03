WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Superstar Expresses A Desire To Appear In A Movie

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, WWE Superstar Ciampa touched upon the possibility of acting in a movie one day. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

"I would love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry. Like I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all."

Tommaso Ciampa has long been rumored to be a member of Edge's Judgement Day faction. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were also rumored at one stage and they are now in the group. So there is a good chance we could see Ciampa join the group one day.

