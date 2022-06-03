WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mick Foley Reveals One Reason Why He Will Not Return To WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Mick Foley Reveals One Reason Why He Will Not Return To WWE Television

During the debut of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley revealed he’s currently over 300 pounds and because of this he will not return to WWE until he has lost weight:

“I’m going to break some news here, I’m not going back on WWE television until I’m under 300 [pounds] because I feel like I’ve let Vince down,” Foley said. “Even if he gets on the phone with me personally and says ‘Mick we’d like to have you back,’ cause I’ve said no on a couple of occasions. I did come back for Undertaker, but I’ve put on a ton of weight since then, too, because … I took my responsibility to keep my local eateries in business during the pandemic seriously!”

Read more Mick Foley news:

Mick Foley Reveals He Was "Really Angry" The Last Time He Spoke With Vince McMahon

During his newly launched podcast, "Foley Is Pod", WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the last time he spoke with WWE Chairman and CEO V [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2022 07:20PM


Tags: #wwe #mick foley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76647/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π