Mick Foley Reveals One Reason Why He Will Not Return To WWE Television

During the debut of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley revealed he’s currently over 300 pounds and because of this he will not return to WWE until he has lost weight:

“I’m going to break some news here, I’m not going back on WWE television until I’m under 300 [pounds] because I feel like I’ve let Vince down,” Foley said. “Even if he gets on the phone with me personally and says ‘Mick we’d like to have you back,’ cause I’ve said no on a couple of occasions. I did come back for Undertaker, but I’ve put on a ton of weight since then, too, because … I took my responsibility to keep my local eateries in business during the pandemic seriously!”