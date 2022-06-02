Mick Foley Reveals He Was "Really Angry" The Last Time He Spoke With Vince McMahon

During his newly launched podcast, "Foley Is Pod", WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the last time he spoke with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and revealed it was to express his upset over Zelina Vega being pulled from the 9/11 anniversary episode of SmackDown. Check out the highlights below:

On his last conversation with Vince McMahon:

“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”

On what he told McMahon: