Mick Foley Reveals He Was "Really Angry" The Last Time He Spoke With Vince McMahon

During his newly launched podcast, "Foley Is Pod", WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the last time he spoke with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and revealed it was to express his upset over Zelina Vega being pulled from the 9/11 anniversary episode of SmackDown. Check out the highlights below:
“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”
“I said, ‘I guarantee you, there’s a part of her, every time September 11th rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl that misses her dad.’ And Thea got back to me and said ‘How did you know? That’s exactly how I feel.’ The reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He had apologized that day, too, and I would say he has made it up to her. So I think Vince deserves a lot of credit for having the capability of changing his mind, admitting when he was wrong — but he admits when he was wrong and moves on. It’s not as big a deal to him as it is to us.”
