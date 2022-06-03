WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has A SmackDown Roster Problem Ahead Of Hell In A Cell

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the brand split is not ending but "for all intents and purposes, it’s shot." with the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event lacking SmackDown branded matches.

WrestleVotes tweeted:

“The lack of SmackDown matches currently advertised for this weekends Hell In A Cell event speaks volumes. It’s an indictment on the roster a source says. While the “brand split” isn’t ending, for all intents and purposes, it’s shot.”

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #hell in a cell

