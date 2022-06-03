WWE Has A SmackDown Roster Problem Ahead Of Hell In A Cell

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the brand split is not ending but "for all intents and purposes, it’s shot." with the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event lacking SmackDown branded matches.

WrestleVotes tweeted:

“The lack of SmackDown matches currently advertised for this weekends Hell In A Cell event speaks volumes. It’s an indictment on the roster a source says. While the “brand split” isn’t ending, for all intents and purposes, it’s shot.”

