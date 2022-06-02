WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Women's Title Defense

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Women's Title Defense

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode ofNXT UK. Check out the currently announced card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:

- NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile
- Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams

Read more NXT news:

Former WWE NXT Star Harland Reveals His 30-Day Non-Compete Clause Is Up

Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) has revealed on Twitter that he is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 2 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 08:18AM

Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt uk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76633/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π