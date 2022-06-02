Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Women's Title Defense

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode ofNXT UK. Check out the currently announced card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:
- NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile
- Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams
Vowing to outwork everyone no matter the time zone, @ivynile_wwe is ready for a fight with #NXTUK Women’s Champion @satomurameiko. pic.twitter.com/wk7Dvk7W0D— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
.@KennyWilliamsUK what are you up to now?! #NXTUK @MandrewsJunior pic.twitter.com/aKhZ9H4hTo— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
⚡ Former WWE NXT Star Harland Reveals His 30-Day Non-Compete Clause Is Up
Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) has revealed on Twitter that he is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 2 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 08:18AM
