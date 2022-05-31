WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE NXT Star Harland Reveals His 30-Day Non-Compete Clause Is Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) has revealed on Twitter that he is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 29 due to budget cuts. It was reported at the time by a number of sources that the company was not happy with his in-ring progress.

On Twitter today, Boudreaux noted his 30-day non-compete clause has expired, which means he can now appear and sign with other pro wrestling promotions.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 05:30AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #harland #parker boudreaux

