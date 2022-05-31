Former WWE NXT Star Harland Reveals His 30-Day Non-Compete Clause Is Up

Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) has revealed on Twitter that he is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 29 due to budget cuts. It was reported at the time by a number of sources that the company was not happy with his in-ring progress.
On Twitter today, Boudreaux noted his 30-day non-compete clause has expired, which means he can now appear and sign with other pro wrestling promotions.
30 days are up 👁— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 31, 2022
