Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel Spotted On Monday's RAW

Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) the son of WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, returned on Monday's RAW.

Axel was involved in breaking up the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins along with other backstage producers. Axel was released in April of 2020 due to budget cuts at the hight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Axel had been training as a producer of late and the fact he was spotted on television may be a sign he has been signed permanently.

Don't forget to leave your thoughts on this news in the comment section below!