WWE Reportedly Set To Sign MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda

WWE is expected to sign MMA star Valerie Loureda to a contract, according to Fightful Select. Loureda has made a "great impression" with WWE officials during a tryout and was said to be a "slam dunk" to end up with the company. There report also notes is also a good chance she may have already signed.

WWE is hoping to have her be a part of the next Performance Center training session which will begin in mid-July. Loureda, 3-1 as an MMA fighter, is currently signed by Bellator.

