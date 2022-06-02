WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Set To Sign MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

WWE is expected to sign MMA star Valerie Loureda to a contract, according to Fightful Select. Loureda has made a "great impression" with WWE officials during a tryout and was said to be a "slam dunk" to end up with the company. There report also notes is also a good chance she may have already signed.

WWE is hoping to have her be a part of the next Performance Center training session which will begin in mid-July. Loureda, 3-1 as an MMA fighter, is currently signed by Bellator.

Source: Fightful Select
