📺 WATCH: WWE Footage Of Cody Rhodes Training In The Nightmare Factory

WWE has posted a video of Cody Rhodes training for his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. The footage was filmed at Cody's The Nightmare Factory near Atlanta. During the video, Rhodes said this is the place where he can make himself bulletproof.
Rhodes is scheduled to address being attacked by Rollins on tonight’s episode of RAW.
Watch the footage below:
