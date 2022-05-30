WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: WWE Footage Of Cody Rhodes Training In The Nightmare Factory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

WWE has posted a video of Cody Rhodes training for his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. The footage was filmed at Cody's The Nightmare Factory near Atlanta. During the video, Rhodes said this is the place where he can make himself bulletproof.

Rhodes is scheduled to address being attacked by Rollins on tonight’s episode of RAW.

