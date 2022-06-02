Top Name Gone From IMPACT Wrestling

W. Morrisey better known to WWE fans as Big Cass has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to PWInsider. Morrisey will appear on tonight's episode teaming with PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin in his last appearance for the promotion.

Morrisey recently made his AEW debut a few weeks ago in a losing effort to Wardlow on Dynamite, which was a one-off appearance, and there as been interest in AEW and WWE in bringing him back.

We'll keep you updated on his next move.

Read more news on WNS: