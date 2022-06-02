WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top Name Gone From IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

W. Morrisey better known to WWE fans as Big Cass has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling, according to PWInsider. Morrisey will appear on tonight's episode teaming with PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin in his last appearance for the promotion.

Morrisey recently made his AEW debut a few weeks ago in a losing effort to Wardlow on Dynamite, which was a one-off appearance, and there as been interest in AEW and WWE in bringing him back.

We'll keep you updated on his next move.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #w morrisey #big cass

