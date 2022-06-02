Kurt Angle Recalls John Cena's Debut In WWE

As WWE has began celebrating the 20 year anniversary of John Cena's career, Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast to recall Cena's debut against him on SmackDown.

"They told me the day of the show I was gonna wrestle John Cena. He came up to me and said, ‘Hey, Mr. Angle, I’m John Cena. It’s a pleasure to meet you, and I’m gonna be working you tonight. It’s gonna be an honor to get in the ring with you.’ He was very respectful.”

Angle continued.

“You know what I tried to do with John? I really wanted him to take the test – the Angle test. I tried to blow him up and get him tired. I put the match together, and it was only 11 minutes. I made sure it was nonstop action and I wanted John to blow up. I wanted to take this monster-looking character, this Greek god, and show everybody how tired I could make him. And he didn’t get tired. The son of a bitch passed the test with flying colors. It was crazy.”

Angle praised Cena's moveset: