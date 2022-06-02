WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Recalls John Cena's Debut In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 02, 2022

As WWE has began celebrating the 20 year anniversary of John Cena's career, Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast to recall Cena's debut against him on SmackDown.

"They told me the day of the show I was gonna wrestle John Cena. He came up to me and said, ‘Hey, Mr. Angle, I’m John Cena. It’s a pleasure to meet you, and I’m gonna be working you tonight. It’s gonna be an honor to get in the ring with you.’ He was very respectful.”

Angle continued.

“You know what I tried to do with John? I really wanted him to take the test – the Angle test. I tried to blow him up and get him tired. I put the match together, and it was only 11 minutes. I made sure it was nonstop action and I wanted John to blow up. I wanted to take this monster-looking character, this Greek god, and show everybody how tired I could make him. And he didn’t get tired. The son of a bitch passed the test with flying colors. It was crazy.”

Angle praised Cena's moveset:

“His moveset in the ring was awesome. He had a great moveset. He worked really hard – good-looking kid, great build. His only downfall was, you could tell the way he moved around that he’s not quite as fluid as other wrestlers. He’s more choppy and a little bit more uncoordinated, but he makes up for that with hard work. Being able to do what he does – nobody knew at this time how good a promo he cut. So, this was kind of a pleasant surprise when he eventually started doing it.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle

