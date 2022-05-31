WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Was "A Mess" Physically Heading Into Double Or Nothing Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have both been pulled from the previously announced 10-man tag team match that was set to take place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeff was “a mess” and "beat up" before his Double or Nothing match, with a lot of damage physically  coming from the recent Darby Allin match on Dynamite. Meltzer said:

"Jeff was a mess going into the match. From what I was told, it was really the Darby Allin match. He’s beat up."

Given this report, we can probably assume this is why Hardy was pulled from Wednesday's 10-man tag team match on Dynamite.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 05:52AM


Tags: #wwe #jeff hardy

